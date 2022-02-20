 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo News call center experiencing outage
  • Updated
The Buffalo News call center systems are currently down. We are working to bring them back online as soon as possible.

Subscribers that need to make changes to their account or report a service issue can do so via the Subscriber Services portal at BuffaloNews.com/MyAccount.

If you still need to speak with a customer service representative, please try calling again later this morning.

Thank you for your patience.



