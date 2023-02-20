The Buffalo News today announced its intent to move its press operations and close its downtown production facility later this year.

This morning, The Buffalo News began notifying employees who could be impacted by the planned production changes. Approximately 160 positions associated with the printing and distribution of The Buffalo News and other products printed at the press building on Scott Street would be affected by the proposed move.

The Buffalo News intends to move its print operations to The Plain Dealer printing facility in Cleveland pending resolution of all details. The change would not impact the journalism, content or home delivery of the publication.

“Our focus on maintaining journalistic excellence while keeping pace with changing reader habits has led us to a difficult place,” said Tom Wiley, publisher of The Buffalo News. “This change will allow us to sustain investments in the journalism that is at the core of our mission.”

In October 2022, The Buffalo News moved its newsroom and administrative offices to Larkinville after nearly 50 years at the corner of Washington and Scott streets.

The newsroom staff, which is the largest and most experienced local news operation in Western New York, will continue to provide the same award-winning journalism in print and online every day.

In 2004, two printing presses were installed in the company’s press building on Scott Street by then-owner Berkshire Hathaway. The presses will be decommissioned when printing is moved to Cleveland printing facility.

“The Buffalo News has been providing its community with the strongest local news content for decades,” said Jason Adrians, vice president of local news for Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Buffalo News. “The best local journalism in Western New York will still come from The Buffalo News’ exceptional staff of award-winning journalists, who are based in Buffalo.”