Buffalo New Year's Eve Ball Drop to go on with temporary street closures

One week after a massive blizzard shut down the Buffalo region, the New Year's Eve Ball Drop will go on as scheduled at 10 p.m. Saturday in front of the Electric Tower between Genesee and East Huron streets in downtown Buffalo, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Friday.

Several downtown streets will be be temporarily closed for the event. The closures will take effect Saturday afternoon.

All streets are scheduled to reopen at 4 a.m. Sunday, except for Chippewa Street from Delaware Avenue to Franklin Street, which will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday and reopen at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Washington Street in front of the Electric Tower, between Genesee and East Huron, will close at noon Saturday.

The following streets all are scheduled to close at 4 p.m. on Saturday:

• Main Street from Chippewa to Mohawk streets.

• The intersection at Washington and Mohawk streets to East Huron.

• The intersection at Washington and Genesee streets to Chippewa Street.

• Genesee Street from East Huron to Ellicott streets.

• West Huron Street from Pearl to Main streets.

• The intersection at East Huron and Main to Ellicott.

Motorists and pedestrians are being urged to use caution in these areas.