Buffalo Naval Park to receive $7.5M from Schumer-led Senate to restore USS The Sullivans

The USS The Sullivans, the decommissioned World War II-era destroyer featured on Buffalo's waterfront, has been stabilized and floats on its own after requiring emergency repairs in April and May.

With funding announced Friday by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, the downtown National Historic Landmark could be restored for generations to come.

A Senate appropriations bill that includes $7.5 million, which must still be approved by Congress later this year, will go to repairing and restoring the USS The Sullivans, Schumer said. After the Sullivans' hull was breached this spring, it was patched using two-part epoxy, essentially a Band-aid, while long-term repairs could be considered and funding could be raised.

Paul J. Marzello Sr., president and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, which oversees the upkeep of the Sullivans and the park's two other ships in the water, was thrilled by the announcement.

"The USS The Sullivans is stable, and in good hands, but the long-term restoration work has not yet begun," Marzello said in a statement. "With this funding we will be able to make sure all the needed repairs and improvements can be done and the USS The Sullivans will remain a centerpiece of our facility for all coming time as a fitting tribute to the brave men and women who have served their country. This is exactly what we needed and Senator Schumer delivered just like he said he would."

When the Sullivans was in crisis April 18, less than a week after the hull breach, Schumer visited the Buffalo Naval Park and promised federal funding for the ship's recovery.

Schumer's report specified that $2.5 million of the funding would come from the National Park Service's Historic Preservation Fund, and $5 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Fund.

When the destroyer was righted in mid-May, the naval park was already in the RFP process to find a naval architectural firm to assess the ship's hull and advise on repairs. Schumer said that some of the money will go to furthering the RFP process.