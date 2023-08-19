Efforts to save the USS The Sullivans wrapped up last summer, but a legal battle over the once-sinking World War II-era warship is just beginning.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, which owns The Sullivans, is suing one of its insurance providers for $3.5 million – plus interest, attorney’s fees and additional expenses.

The park’s lawsuit, filed Monday in State Supreme Court, alleges that the insurance company, Water Quality Insurance Syndicate (WQIS), was supposed to help cover all the costs of cleaning up oil spilled into the Buffalo River when the USS The Sullivans started sinking. Instead, WQIS allegedly stopped covering those cleaning efforts in early May – about three weeks after the warship started taking on water – because the “emergency” phase of the decontamination efforts was over.

“That’s obviously a very significant loss for the client, which is a nonprofit, and relies heavily on donations from one source or another to stay afloat – no pun intended there,” John Kolaga, one of the attorneys for the park, said. “(This) could have a very significant impact on the client if we can’t get this resolved, so we really felt we had no options but to proceed on this claim.”

WQIS did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Buffalo News.

The USS The Sullivans – named for a working-class family that lost five sons during World War II – started leaking oil into the Buffalo River the day it started to sink, according to the lawsuit. The ship had long been plagued by holes in its aging hull, and the park had commissioned temporary repair work that year.

The park was required to clean up the spill under the Clean Water Act and could have been fined upward of $60,000 for every day it didn’t take action. Cleanup crews used an absorbent boom, a solution called “enviroclean,” vacuums and absorbent pads to remove nearly 10.5 tons of oil debris and more than 117,000 gallons of oily water from the ship’s interior before decontamination efforts wrapped up on July 29, 2022.

“We really don’t understand the denial of coverage based on the language in the policy that we’ve referenced in our complaint,” Kolaga said.

The USS The Sullivans has been “in really good condition” over the past few months after avoiding significant damage during last December’s blizzard, according to Paul Marzello, the president and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

“She’s upright, she’s stable, she’s level,” Marzello said.

But the Naval Park is going to have to take action to keep The Sullivans – and its other two ships, the USS Little Rock and the USS Croaker – afloat.

A marine surveyor hired by the Naval Park found that work is needed on all three 80-year-old ships, but especially The Sullivans, which needs a new hull and should be considered a “top priority.”

The Naval Park planned to do that by the end of this year, but the operation was too expensive.

“We have realized that right now, at this particular point in time, we cannot get it done in 2023,” Marzello said. “We don’t have enough funds. The costs have exceeded our projections of what it would take.”

So with next winter looming, Marzello said the Naval Park put together a 14-point “survivability plan” to get The Sullivans through the cold weather. The plan includes a “beefed-up” bubbler system, an “intricate” and strategically located pumping system, a flood alarm system and the commissioning of an emergency response team that can be on site with 24 hours notice.

“With all those measures in place, I think our staff is feeling pretty confident that we can get through this winter,” Marzello said. “However, that’s not a solution. We know that’s a Band-Aid approach.”

After getting The Sullivans through another Buffalo winter, the Naval Park plans to dry dock the ship off site and replace the hull starting in October 2024. That operation is expected to last about three to four months.

“It’d be almost like having a brand new ship put in the water again,” Marzello said.

While funding earmarked by Rep. Brian Higgins enabled the Naval Park to put together the survivability plan, it is still waiting on $7.5 million of federal funding promised by Sen. Charles E. Schumer and another $500,000 pledged by Buffalo City Hall.

“We are confident that we will get that at some point,” Marzello said.