Buffalo native Trini Ross confirmed as U.S. attorney

Western New York now has its first-ever African American female U.S. attorney thanks to the U.S. Senate's late-night confirmation of Trini Ross's nomination for the post late Thursday.

The Senate confirmed Ross' nomination by voice vote. She is now the top federal prosecutor for the Western District of New York, which handles federal criminal and civil cases in the 17 westernmost counties of the state out of courthouses in Buffalo and Rochester.

President Biden nominated Ross for the position in July on the recommendation of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat.

“Trini Ross’s swift confirmation echoes everything that has been said about her since I recommended her earlier this year," Schumer said. "She is a compassionate, brilliant attorney and the Western District of New York is in good hands with her at the helm... She knows what it means to live in this community as a woman of color, the first ever in this role, and she knows exactly what this community needs from its United States attorney."