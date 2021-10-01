Buffalo native Trini Ross confirmed as U.S. attorney

Western New York now has its first-ever African American female U.S. attorney thanks to the U.S. Senate's late-night confirmation of Trini Ross's nomination for the post late Thursday.
The Senate confirmed Ross' nomination by voice vote. She is now the top federal prosecutor for the Western District of New York, which handles federal criminal and civil cases in the 17 westernmost counties of the state out of courthouses in Buffalo and Rochester.
President Biden nominated Ross for the position in July on the recommendation of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat.
“Trini Ross’s swift confirmation echoes everything that has been said about her since I recommended her earlier this year," Schumer said. "She is a compassionate, brilliant attorney and the Western District of New York is in good hands with her at the helm... She knows what it means to live in this community as a woman of color, the first ever in this role, and she knows exactly what this community needs from its United States attorney."
Ross has been serving as director of the Office of Investigations in the Legal Division of the National Science Foundation's Office of Inspector General. She previously was an assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division of the federal prosecutor's office in Buffalo for more than 20 years.
Support Local Journalism
In addition, from 2007 to 2009, Ross served as assistant counsel in the Office of Professional Responsibility at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
A Buffalo native, Ross is the niece of the late George K. Arthur, former president of the Buffalo Common Council.
Ross earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from SUNY Fredonia and a master's degree in criminal justice from Rutgers University before earning her law degree from the University at Buffalo.
Fourteen of the region's top defense lawyers pushed for her nomination in letters to Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, also a New York Democrat.
"Many of our clients refer to the federal courthouse as the 'White House'," said the letter, spearheaded by Orchard Park lawyer Cheryl Meyers Buth and signed by defense attorneys such as Paul J. Cambria Jr., Terrence M. Connors and Barry N. Covert. "There are no black or minority supervisors in our United States Attorney's Office in Buffalo and very few black (assistant U.S. attorneys) districtwide."
Nominating Ross for the top prosecutor position would change that, but the lawyers also said in their letter: "We are not supporting Ms. Ross because she is a Black woman, rather because she is the most qualified lawyer for the position."