Buffalo native set to take command of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Buffalo

Lt. Col. Colby K. Krug, of Buffalo, will assume command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District on Friday, June 17.

“As a native of Buffalo, I am very excited for the opportunity to serve amongst the community that helped raise me," Krug said. "I look forward to fulfilling mission sets that facilitate strength in the community, economic benefits, improved quality of life, as well as the environmental health and security of the lower Great Lakes region."

Krug is a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, earning numerous awards and honors for his service. He previously held positions as ROTC commander and professor of military science at Edinboro University and Allegheny College.

"We're really excited to have him," said Andrew Kornacki, chief of public affairs for the Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District. "Having ties to Buffalo makes this less of a learning curve."

Krug takes over command from Lt. Col. Eli S. Adams. Col. Adam J. Czekanski, of Silver Creek , was the last Western New Yorker to serve as commander of the Buffalo District. Czekanski is currently commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District.

A change of command ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park aboard the USS Little Rock.

