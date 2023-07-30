Buffalo native and State Supreme Court Justice Henry J. Nowak has been appointed to the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Friday.

Nowak served as a judge for 20 years, first in Buffalo City Court, then in the State Supreme Court, prior to his appointment to the state’s second highest court.

"Henry Nowak has that rare combination of intelligence, practical knowledge and common sense," Terrence Connors, who employed Nowak as a trial lawyer before he became a judge, said. "Those are three very important attributes for a lawyer, but even more important attributes for a judge. He possesses all three.”

Nowak oversaw Buffalo’s Housing Court from 2003 to 2010. He quickly distinguished himself by transforming what was seen as a training ground for new City Court judges into a tightly run ship, partly by working 60-hour weeks.

Two years into his tenure, Nowak had imposed millions of dollars in fines, more than his predecessors had in the prior four years. In one 2006 case, he sentenced a property owner to nearly five months in jail for buying and failing to fix more than 50 dilapidated properties.

Buffalo’s newest Housing Court judge also made a reputation for himself by ingratiating himself with the community. Nowak frequently attended block club meetings and recruited 24 volunteer neighborhood liaisons to bring housing issues to his attention. He also blocked landlords with outstanding code violations from evicting tenants and looked for other solutions before resorting to demolition.

After eight years in Housing Court, Nowak ran for State Supreme Court and won a 14-year term.

“Henry really performed admirably in the role of Housing Court judge, and I think it caused him to conclude that there was more that he could do if he expanded his effect as a judge," Connors said. "And that's a natural move to Supreme Court and, ultimately, to the Appellate Division.”

He served in the Commercial Division from 2016 through 2020 and in the Medical Malpractice Division starting in 2022.

One of the most notable cases of Nowak’s time in State Supreme Court came in 2021, when he overruled New York State’s ban on indoor dining for much of Erie County, a measure intended to stop the spread of Covid-19. He ruled that the order was not sufficiently effective and “caused loss of revenue, unemployment, potential foreclosure and hardship” for Erie County restaurants and residents.

Nowak graduated from the University at Buffalo School of Law in 1993. He spent the first decade of his career as a trial attorney at the law firms Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria, and Connors & Vilardo. He served as the president of the Buffalo History Museum while on the State Supreme Court bench.

He is the son of former Democratic Congressman Henry James Nowak, who represented the Buffalo area in Washington, D.C., from 1975 until his retirement in 1993.

Nowak must be confirmed by the State Senate before he can join the Appellate Division.