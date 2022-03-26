Buffalo NAACP, Bills in Buffalo campaign still pushing for downtown stadium

The Buffalo chapter of the NAACP and the Bills in Buffalo group are continuing to push for the new Buffalo Bills stadium to be built downtown, despite plans by Bills' owners Terry and Kim Pegula for the $1.4 billion, 60,000-seat stadium to be built in Orchard Park – adjacent to the existing stadium and funded primarily by taxpayer dollars.
The report includes images attributed to Populous of what an imagined new stadium could look like in each of the sites it reviewed.
The NAACP and Bills in Buffalo, a group founded by Bills fans who want to see the stadium in downtown Buffalo, outlined in letters sent recently to all state lawmakers why they believe the stadium should be built in the city.
The Rev. Mark Blue, NAACP Buffalo president, wrote, "Western New York is on the verge of committing its most egregious city planning error since the University of Buffalo built its new campus in Amherst (instead of Buffalo) over fifty years ago."
Bills in Buffalo echoed the sentiment, writing that if the stadium is built in Orchard Park it will be "one of the most short-sighted and irresponsible uses of taxpayer dollars in New York’s history."
Sports economists said it's important that a stadium deal include a community benefits package that would provide an economic boost for targeted areas and projects – even if they aren't right on the sports complex.
Both groups argue the stadium should be built in the city at a 36-acre site on South Park Avenue between Hamburg and Louisiana streets, not far from Canalside, KeyBank Center and Sahlen Field. Building the stadium downtown, instead of in the suburbs, would serve as a catalyst for public transportation expansion and encourage development of hotels, restaurants and other businesses near the stadium, which would provide jobs for people in some of the poorest neighborhoods in Buffalo.
"We as taxpayers deserve additional benefits from our investment in this stadium besides just preventing our football team from relocating," Blue wrote.
Keeping the stadium in Orchard Park is considered the more cost-effective option, as building the stadium downtown would cost at least $400 million more, according to a study commissioned by the Pegulas. The Orchard Park site is also "shovel ready," according to the study.
California-based AECOM projects it will cost $1.354 billion to construct a new stadium on adjoining county-owned property in Orchard Park next to the team’s existing stadium, versus $862 million to renovate Highmark Stadium.
The study does not specifically recommend one way or another where the stadium should be built.
Residents currently living at the proposed downtown site would also be displaced, though Blue argued that would be a good opportunity to relocate those living at the Perry Projects to an improved housing situation.
Blue said he believes there "is no logical reason or valid excuse for this stadium not being built in Buffalo" and called on Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to offer to pay for the entire stadium if it is built in the city.
"If the owners of the Bills were to turn down a 100% publicly financed stadium in the City of Buffalo, then the only possible explanation is one of indifference on the part of the Pegulas and NFL towards racial and socioeconomic justice and equity," Blue wrote.
They say having the Buffalo Bills around to root for is priceless, but even some die-hard fans have a limit: A dollar sign and a one followed by nine zeroes.
Negotiations between the team, New York State and Erie County are still ongoing. Public contributions could be around 73% of the cost – or $1.022 billion of the estimated price tag. The bulk of the funding would come from the state.
Hochul said earlier this month that stadium negotiations are "right on track."
On Friday, the National Football League’s joint stadium and finance committee voted to recommend the league approve a maximum $200 million loan to the Pegulas.