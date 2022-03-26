Buffalo NAACP, Bills in Buffalo campaign still pushing for downtown stadium

The Buffalo chapter of the NAACP and the Bills in Buffalo group are continuing to push for the new Buffalo Bills stadium to be built downtown, despite plans by Bills' owners Terry and Kim Pegula for the $1.4 billion, 60,000-seat stadium to be built in Orchard Park – adjacent to the existing stadium and funded primarily by taxpayer dollars.

+2 'No roof. Outdoor football': Bills' study hints at stadium experience sought by Pegulas The report includes images attributed to Populous of what an imagined new stadium could look like in each of the sites it reviewed.

The NAACP and Bills in Buffalo, a group founded by Bills fans who want to see the stadium in downtown Buffalo, outlined in letters sent recently to all state lawmakers why they believe the stadium should be built in the city.

The Rev. Mark Blue, NAACP Buffalo president, wrote, "Western New York is on the verge of committing its most egregious city planning error since the University of Buffalo built its new campus in Amherst (instead of Buffalo) over fifty years ago."

Bills in Buffalo echoed the sentiment, writing that if the stadium is built in Orchard Park it will be "one of the most short-sighted and irresponsible uses of taxpayer dollars in New York’s history."

0:47 Community benefits deal would soften blow of state subsidies for new Bills stadium Sports economists said it's important that a stadium deal include a community benefits package that would provide an economic boost for targeted areas and projects – even if they aren't right on the sports complex.