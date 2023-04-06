Marisa Wigglesworth, who has led the Buffalo Museum of Science for nearly seven years as president and CEO, is leaving June 30 to take a position as CEO of the Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Wigglesworth, who in her position with the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences has overseen both the museum and Tifft Nature Preserve, said that as a runner and avid sports fan who dreamed as a girl of being in the Olympics, and later as an adult who had hoped to work for them as a fundraiser, the opportunity was too good to pass up.

She said she's grateful for her time in Buffalo at the science museum's helm.

"I am honored to have had the privilege of leading an exceptional organization with a storied history and exciting future," Wigglesworth said.

She praised her staff and said she was confident the organization "is well positioned to thrive after my departure."

Board Chair Keith Lukasik praised Wigglesworth's contributions.

"From reopening the Kellogg Observatory to launching the renovation of the museum's north facade and securing funding that is allowing the society to build an accessible trail at Tifft Nature Preserve, the impact of Marisa's dedication and drive to promote the joyful exploration of science and nature is extensive," Lukasik said.

Wigglesworth also oversaw the development of the 2022-2026 strategic plan and guided the museum through the pandemic, just as the museum opened the blockbuster exhibition "Golden Mummies of Egypt," which resumed after the pandemic began to subside.

Wigglesworth came to the Buffalo Museum of Science in May 2016 with a background in fundraising, working for a variety of nonprofit organizations, including the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia and National Aquarium in Baltimore.

She in only the second woman to lead the science museum in its 162-year history.

The museum she will lead celebrates the accomplishments of Team USA's Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Deputy Director Kathy Leacock will serve as interim CEO as a search is conducted for Wiggleworth's successor.