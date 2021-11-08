Buffalo Monopoly game to help pediatric cancer patients

A limited edition Monopoly game featuring Buffalo landmarks is being sold at Tops Markets to raise money to help treat young cancer patients.
Principals in the endeavor, including Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Oishei Children's Hospital, met Monday at the Tops headquarters in Williamsville to announce the program.
"Today, you are here to witness a first edition, officially licensed Hasbro City of Buffalo Monopoly game," said Jennifer Hickok, corporate director for Roswell Park, to those assembled for the announcement.
"This is also even more momentous, because it is the first fundraising initiative between Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital," she said.
Hickok said funds raised from this project benefit the Roswell Park/Oishei Children's Hospital Cancer and Blood Disorders program.
"The monies raised will benefit some of our youngest and most critical patients," she said.
They include youngsters like 6-year-old Andre Sanders, who was at the event with his parents, Rich and Alexandra, and older brother, D.J., 8.
"Our journey to Roswell was a pretty crazy one. ... Our story is not unique to families that experience this," said Rich Sanders.
Two years ago, he said his family had moved to Florida. A hurricane forced them to spend Labor Day weekend in Georgia, where Andre started to feel ill overnight and it progressed.
Andre's parents took him to a hospital in Atlanta where a surgeon told them that Andre's appendix needed to be removed.
"We got the appendix taken out, but during that procedure, the surgeon came and told us that they found a tumor that was attached to his kidney and that we needed to act fast to get it removed. So he had surgery the next day," Sanders said.
"Our insurance was in that gap where it lapsed, and so we just found ourselves in a very difficult situation," said Sanders, who noted that he was, at the time, starting a new business, and his wife, a nurse, was starting a new teaching job at a university.
Phil Yawman, president of the Cooley Group, brought the Monopoly opportunity to Roswell Park and saw the potential of the Monopoly name, and the money it could potentially raise to help pediatric patients, said Hickok.
Under the revised version of the game, the pieces of real estate that players buy and trade have been replaced with well-known Buffalo businesses and cultural institutions. The Buffalo Bills and Sabres stand in for Boardwalk and Park Place, while a space usually reserved for a "luxury tax" instead prompts players to "Support Local Journalism" by The Buffalo News (at a cost of $100 in Monopoly money).
"We do a lot of things that are very much day-to-day operational. We get a chance to do a project like this, it's truly inspiring for us, and to see the community and so many people come together to make a project like this come to life, it's exhilarating for us and, I think, at the end of the day, it's going to be exhilarating for our recipients in the Buffalo community," said Yawman.
Dr. Kara Kelly, chairwoman of the joint Roswell Park/Oishei Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders program, said the novel fundraiser will help some of the region's sickest children.
"Every day, our team is caring for some of the sickest and critically ill children as they are battling the various types of cancers, and it's really through this community partnership and programs like this that we're able to continue this important work, bringing in compassionate, comprehensive care to our patients," said Kelly.