Buffalo Monopoly game to help pediatric cancer patients

Two years ago, he said his family had moved to Florida. A hurricane forced them to spend Labor Day weekend in Georgia, where Andre started to feel ill overnight and it progressed.

Andre's parents took him to a hospital in Atlanta where a surgeon told them that Andre's appendix needed to be removed.

"We got the appendix taken out, but during that procedure, the surgeon came and told us that they found a tumor that was attached to his kidney and that we needed to act fast to get it removed. So he had surgery the next day," Sanders said.

"Our insurance was in that gap where it lapsed, and so we just found ourselves in a very difficult situation," said Sanders, who noted that he was, at the time, starting a new business, and his wife, a nurse, was starting a new teaching job at a university.

Phil Yawman, president of the Cooley Group, brought the Monopoly opportunity to Roswell Park and saw the potential of the Monopoly name, and the money it could potentially raise to help pediatric patients, said Hickok.