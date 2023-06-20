Since the first two busloads of asylum-seekers came from New York City to the Buffalo region in the early morning hours Friday, two more buses of migrants have made their way here.

Some local officials expect asylum-seekers will continue to come in a small but steady stream.

Erie County officials confirmed one busload with 20 migrants arrived Friday evening, and another busload with 26 headed here on Monday. Neither bus was full.

Nearly 100 migrants have been bused here from New York City so far.

All are staying at the same hotel near the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, said county spokesman Peter Anderson.

County Legislator Frank Todaro, who visited the hotel after the first busloads arrived, said refugee resettlement agencies were processing some individuals in the hotel lobby, and that security was greeting people who walked through the door. The process seemed orderly, he said.

The Lancaster Republican said he's been on the receiving end of many calls from people who have questions and concerns, but he also recognizes the difficult plight facing new arrivals here.

"I understand the dilemma they’re in right now, the limbo," Todaro said of the asylum-seekers. "They were all looking sad and lost, they really did."

With four buses of migrants now settled at the airport-area hotel, that hotel is now considered full. If more arrive, they will stay at a different hotel or location, he said.

What will incoming asylum-seekers cost Erie County? Here is what we know Based on some fact-finding by The Buffalo News, including communication with state and county officials and advocates, here are the best answers we have right now on the who is bearing what costs, why this is happening and what we still don't know.

He said he has no reason to think the arrivals will suddenly cease.

"That's the beginning, not the end," Todaro said of the first four buses.

Asylum-seekers have temporary, legal status in the United States while their asylum petitions are pending. That's unlike refugees, who have permanent legal immigration status. New York City is covering the costs of food, shelter and other resettlement expenses for migrants sheltered here.

State Sen. Sean Ryan likened the circumstances to when Ukrainian refugees came to the region. There was concern then that a huge crush of people would arrive all at once. Instead, they arrived in smaller groups.

"Not enough numbers to overwhelm anybody," Ryan said.

Republican county legislators have been repeatedly calling for more open discussion about the asylum-seekers, but Democratic legislators have not been eager to discuss the matter. Todaro said even if there aren't a lot of answers yet, an open and transparent discussion should be taking place.

"People want to know something," he said, "because if it comes up that there’s a concern, we know the plan. We’re hearing about the plan from the county. We need to start having some dialogue."

The County Legislature's Government Affairs Committee, which has not met in nine months, may meet to discuss the issue as early as next week.

Hotels not dorms

The state had at one point considered housing migrants in New York City at dormitory buildings on SUNY campuses, like Buffalo State. But Ryan said it turned out in many cases that the dorms were already rented out to groups, like those attending summer camps and sports competitions.

"That didn't turn out to be a quick fix," he said, although that could change in the fall if there are dorms that are empty when the school year starts.

The state is trying to find ways to provide job training and English classes to the asylum-seekers so that they can begin working the moment their work permits are granted, Ryan said.

So far, no complete demographic breakdown has been provided regarding the arrivals. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz previously stated that of the first two busloads of asylum-seekers, there were several couples but most were single men. The majority of migrants were from the Congo.

Todaro said he was told that the latest group of arrivals are more "family oriented." He also said bus tours were being offered to the new arrivals to familiarize them with the Buffalo-Niagara region.

New York City is contracting with an intermediary, DocGo, which is providing shelter and food to the asylum-seekers it is sending out of the city. Organizations including Jericho Road and Jewish Family Services are handling intake and helping with immigration legal assistance.

Government ID

Erie County Clerk Michael "Mickey" Kearns said the Clerk's Office will work with resettlement agencies to provide migrants with government-issued identification cards.

He anticipated the process could take a month or two, depending on how quickly migrants are able to submit the documents needed to be eligible for a Social Security card. He also said the Clerk's Office has a long history of working with refugee resettlement agencies and does not anticipate any issues.

"To us, it's business as usual," Kearns said. "If you’ve got the right documentation, we’ll process you."

Kearns, who was primarily talking about non-driver ID cards, had expressed opposition in 2019 to New York's "Green Light Law," which allowed immigrants living in the state illegally to obtain a driver's license. But he has accepted that his legal challenges have failed.