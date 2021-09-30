Buffalo mayoral candidate India Walton faces the business community

“In order to right the ship, it definitely takes all of us," she said. "If I’m misguided or wrong on this, I would love to have a conversation about it.”

The 485-a program – named for the section of the state real property tax code that authorizes it – was created by the State Legislature in 2002 to encourage the adaptive reuse of vacant or underused commercial and industrial buildings in cities. Developers and city officials say the program has helped restore dilapidated buildings. The incentive is needed, they say, to make many projects financially viable in Buffalo, where the property values and rents aren't high enough to support the projects.

The legislation authorizes an exemption only on the increase in property value that results from redevelopment. That means the original assessment prior to redevelopment is not discounted, and taxes are still paid on that. Under the law, the full amount of the increase is tax-exempt for the first eight years. Full taxation takes effect after the 12th year.

Charter Schools

Walton tripped up over a question from Christopher R. Manning, founder of Buffalo Creek Academy Charter School on South Park Avenue.