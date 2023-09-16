Mayor Byron Brown is asking the Buffalo Common Council to name the casino at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in honor of the late Joyce Wilson Nixon.

Nixon, a community leader and youth advocate, died Sept. 1 at age 66.

Nixon was the longtime executive director of National Inner Cities Youth Opportunities, which for many years was based at the casino. She also fought to secure funding for organizations including the Randy Smith Basketball League and the Crusaders Drill Team.

At a memorial service for Nixon on Saturday, Brown issued a memorial proclamation declaring it Joyce Wilson Nixon Day.

“Joyce was known and respected as a champion for children," Brown said. "She was an outstanding leader and special person who spent a lifetime working with our children, always striving to ensure that no child was left out, and that no child was left behind."