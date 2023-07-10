Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown wants the Common Council to confirm new people in three key cabinet posts.

He will ask council members Tuesday to accept Callie Johnson and Rashied McDuffie as deputy mayors and Michael Marcy as chief of staff.

Johnson and McDuffie would fill positions left vacant after the departure of deputy mayors Ellen E. Grant in September and Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney last month.

Rodriguez-Dabney also served as chief of staff for the city since April 2022. She left City Hall last month to become the chief diversity officer and senior vice president at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Grant served for 2-1/2 years as deputy mayor for Brown before leaving in 2015 to join Say Yes to Education as the nonprofit’s senior vice president for chapter programming. She returned to City Hall in 2019 in the same capacity before leaving last year for Roswell Park.

Johnson most recently worked since July 2021 as director of communications and community engagement for the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

McDuffie was assistant corporation counsel for the city of Buffalo’s Law Department from March 2014 to January 2022, serving as a Buffalo Housing Court prosecutor. He also defended the city in administrative hearings, settlement negotiations and other matters, as well as oversaw inspectors and management in the Office of Permits and Inspection Services. Since 2022, McDuffie has been deputy general counsel and records access officer with the State Office of Cannabis Management.

Marcy has been in the Brown administration 15 years, most recently as director of Intergovernmental Affairs in the Division of Urban Affairs.

The Council is expected to refer the appointments to its July 18 Civil Service Committee meeting for discussion and deliberation.

Brown’s recommended salary for Johnson and McDuffie is $148,000 each, for a total of $296,000, less than the $309,000 adopted in the 2023-24 operating budget for two deputy mayors.

The budget line for chief of staff is $133,946.