Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown sees revaluation as way to ensure 'property owners are paying their fair share'

Buffalo is planning to reassess all residential and business properties, launching a reassessment project in January with a goal of reflecting the new property values in the July 2025 tax bills.

The last citywide revaluation project was completed in 2019, with the assessment changes showing up on property owners’ tax bills in July 2020. The last reassessment generally showed steady growth in wealthy, well-established neighborhoods; dramatic spikes in adjoining areas; and little net appreciation on large tracts of the East Side.

Before that, the city’s last updated property values in 2010 – and then, only for certain neighborhoods – and it hadn’t conducted a full citywide evaluation since 2001.

"Our city continues to see historic growth and increases in property values and it is important to conduct regular reviews to ensure all properties are assessed accurately," Mayor Byron Brown said. "As we strive to keep Buffalo an inclusive and equitable city, regular reassessments ensure that the property tax burden is distributed equitably and all property owners are paying their fair share of the tax burden.“

Even after the most recent reassessment, the city's equalization rate – the state's way of measuring the level of assessment in a particular municipality – is 78%, said Jason Shell, the city’s commissioner of assessment and taxation.

That means the city's 94,000 residential and commercial parcels, overall, were assessed at 78% of market value. That's a sign properties are selling at prices higher than their assessed value.

“We anticipate a level of assessment of 100% when the project is completed for the 2025 final tax roll,” Shell said.

Brown vowed earlier this year that Buffalo would begin undergoing frequent evaluations so that property values are closer to 100%, giving property owners a sense of the accurate value of their homes and businesses.

He did not pursue more frequent reassessments in the past "because our plan was to reduce the tax burden in the city of Buffalo" to make the city more attractive for residential and commercial investment, Brown said.

On Tuesday, the mayor said his administration "remains committed to providing fair and equitable property assessments through regular property assessment evaluations."

While assessments are inexact mirrors of a property’s worth, they do approximate housing values on a uniform, citywide basis.

Anytime reassessment is done, which could lead to higher tax bills for some, “it is usually met with some apprehension from residents,” said Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski. Still, “steadily reassessing is certainly preferred to waiting 20 years and creating sticker shock in the drastic rise in property values.”

“But as you know,” he added, “just because your assessment goes up, doesn’t mean your tax bill does."

After the last reassessment, the mayor cut the tax rate in half, Nowakowski said.

"So if your assessment doubled, you didn’t see a change in your tax bill," he said. "But if your property more than doubled, that’s where you saw an increase in your tax bill.”

The city’s 2020-21 operating budget included a residential tax rate of $9.99 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, down nearly 46% from the previous year. Likewise, the commercial tax rate in 2020-21 was $16.75, down 43%.

Sarah Wooton said she thinks the public reaction over the upcoming reassessment will be “fear and confusion.”

Wooton is the director of research at the Partnership for the Public Good and an organizer with the Buffalo Property Tax Coalition, a partnership of community groups that explored the possibility of tax exemption for Buffalo homeowners facing steep property tax increases in 2020 after the city’s last revaluation.

Moving forward, more attention should be on protecting certain homeowners, she said.

“The focus should be with this next reassessment on protecting low-income homeowners and thinking about different partial property tax exemptions,” Wooten said. “That’s something that other cities have done and something that we were trying to get done a few years back. That wasn’t done in time, and we saw the detrimental impacts that had.”

“I think now that we’ve had that conversation a few years back, we are starting from a place where we can consider that even earlier and make sure that something is put in place to protect folks,” she said. “I know that they have to do it ... I wish that those protections could be in place because it wouldn’t be the first and it’s very much needed.”

The city made provisions for some property owners after the last reassessment. The Common Council unanimously approved a local law in 2019 providing exemptions for senior citizens living in the Lower West Side, Broadway Fillmore, Pratt-Willert and Fruit Belt neighborhoods and other parts of the Ellicott District – all targeted areas where the median income did not exceed $16,056.

The upcoming reassessment project is in its "early stages," Shell said. Assessment and Taxation Department officials in September sought proposals from companies interested in participating in the project and are interviewing those that responded.

After evaluating the proposals and negotiating a final contract with a contractor, "we will begin our public relations portion of the contract and make formal announcements to the public with additional information,” Shell said.

The revaluation project will run from January 2023 to March 2025.

The contractor chosen for the job must conduct a comprehensive public information program to promote public understanding, awareness and cooperation throughout the project, according to the city's request for proposals. A public information campaign will include media releases, direct mailings to all property owners, programs for broadcast and rebroadcast on television and radio, the internet and presentations to property owners, local officials, businesses and civic group so they better understand the scope and objectives of the project.

In addition, there will be at least two public meetings in each Council district.