Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has upped his campaign fundraising

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown stepped up his political fundraising since losing the Democratic primary in June, according to a newly filed campaign finance disclosure.
The Brown campaign raised $831,279 from 2,555 contributions from July 12 to Sept. 27, according to a report filed by the mayor’s campaign with the state Board of Elections.
That's almost twice as much as raised during the period by India Walton, the Democratic nominee for mayor. Her campaign reported raising $441,669, including $142,570 in unitemized contributions of $99 or less.
Brown's previous report, for contributions between May 10 and July 11, showed 349 donations totaling $201,339.
“We are extremely grateful for our thousands of supporters – the overwhelming majority of whom live and work in the city of Buffalo – who have contributed nearly $1 million to the campaign since the primary," the Brown campaign said in a statement. "More than 2,300 contributions were $250 or less and 2,000 of those were $100 or less. These contributions came from every neighborhood and community in the city, and illustrate the momentum that our campaign has built across Buffalo."
Walton's campaign noted the Brown contributions from developers.
“The Brown campaign’s quarterly filings make it crystal clear what we all knew, and that is he has completely sold out the Democratic Party that has supported him all these years and instead turned to Trump-supporting mega donors to finance his campaign of lies and hatred against India Walton,” said Jesse Myerson, spokesman for the Walton campaign.
More than one-third of Walton's itemized contributions during the period came from those who listed New York City, Brooklyn or a city outside New York State as their address, according to a Buffalo News analysis of the filings from both campaigns. Brooklyn and New York City donors accounted for nearly $63,000 in contributions to Walton, while those living outside New York State accounted for nearly $50,000, according to her campaign finance report.
“The Walton campaign filing today illustrates the obvious – her support isn’t coming from the city of Buffalo," the Brown for Buffalo campaign said in a statement. "With a third of her contributions coming from NYC and the West Coast, combined with the lack of transparency in refusing to disclose another third of her contributors, it is clear that Ms. Walton’s lack of support is only matched by her lack of qualifications to be mayor."
Both campaigns reported about the same percentage of identified contributors listing a Buffalo address who gave $150 or less, according to The News' analysis.
Sixty-two percent of Brown's roughly 1,400 contributors listed Buffalo as their city of residence and contributed $150 or less, totaling more than $63,000. For Walton, 60% of her roughly 515 contributors listed Buffalo as their city of residence and contributed $150 or less, totaling nearly $29,000. However, given the large number of unitemized contributions she reported, it's likely her campaign received more small contributions from Buffalo donors.
“We’re very happy with our fundraising to date," said Drisana Hughes, campaign manager for Walton. "India always said she would never take corporate money, and the fact that we were able to get here with all the small dollar donations we had is outstanding, and we’re looking forward to continuing to raise for this final stretch.”
The money raised by Walton since the primary helped her release a campaign ad this week, a 60-second spot called “Buffalo.” It airs on broadcast and cable channels as well as streaming on social media.
"Buffalo. A city with a lot of pride and a few too many bad headlines out of City Hall: indictments, corruption, mismanagement – that’s not who we are. I’m India Walton, and I’m running to change all that,” Walton says in the ad’s voiceover. “I’m running to make the government work for us and not just the big money crowd. I’m sure you’ve heard a few things about me, but hear it from me: Buffalo is my home, and I love this place. I was born here, became a nurse here, raised my kids here. I ran a nonprofit here to create affordable housing and safer communities. I’m running to be your mayor, to do the things our neighbors need and shake up City Hall. After 15 years, we’ve all had enough of corruption, indictments and mismanagement. We deserve some results for a change. So Buffalo: now’s your chance. Let’s build a better city together. You just gotta show up.”
So far this year, Brown has received 78 separate contributions of $5,000 or more, including 44 such contributions in the most recent reporting period.
Walton, seeking to become the first socialist mayor of a major American city in six decades, spoke with business leaders Thursday who questioned her about her stances on a property tax exemption program for commercial projects and charter schools.
The mayor received 23 contributions of $5,000 or more in all of 2017, the last time he was up for re-election, and he received 20 such contributions in 2013, another election year for him.
Many of the $5,000 donations in the most recent finance report came from developers.
Douglas Jemal gave $7,700. The Washington developer has spearheaded more than a half dozen major real estate projects in Buffalo since 2016. He has said Brown is one of the main reasons why he has chosen to do several major projects in Buffalo.
Another developer, Paul Ciminelli, owner of Ciminelli Real Estate Development Corp., gave $7,700 to the Brown re-election campaign.
Nicholas Sinatra gave $5,000.
Because he lost the Democratic primary, Brown must rely on a write-in campaign in the Nov. 2 election, aiming to win a record-setting fifth-term as Buffalo mayor.
Other big contributors to the Brown campaign include the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, which contributed $6,500 to him.
Walton received seven donations of $5,000 or more, including a check from Erie County Democratic Chair Jeremy Zellner's political committee; and attorney and former state Sen. Marc Panepinto.