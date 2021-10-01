Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has upped his campaign fundraising

“We’re very happy with our fundraising to date," said Drisana Hughes, campaign manager for Walton. "India always said she would never take corporate money, and the fact that we were able to get here with all the small dollar donations we had is outstanding, and we’re looking forward to continuing to raise for this final stretch.”

"Buffalo. A city with a lot of pride and a few too many bad headlines out of City Hall: indictments, corruption, mismanagement – that’s not who we are. I’m India Walton, and I’m running to change all that,” Walton says in the ad’s voiceover. “I’m running to make the government work for us and not just the big money crowd. I’m sure you’ve heard a few things about me, but hear it from me: Buffalo is my home, and I love this place. I was born here, became a nurse here, raised my kids here. I ran a nonprofit here to create affordable housing and safer communities. I’m running to be your mayor, to do the things our neighbors need and shake up City Hall. After 15 years, we’ve all had enough of corruption, indictments and mismanagement. We deserve some results for a change. So Buffalo: now’s your chance. Let’s build a better city together. You just gotta show up.”