Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown calls tour of remodeled Tops 'helpful'

Mayor Byron Brown initially felt some trepidation as he stepped inside the Tops Friendly Markets grocery store on Jefferson Avenue for the first time since the May 14 mass shooting that killed 10 Black people and injured three other people.

But after walking through the front door, he felt good about the changes being made to the supermarket.

Tops looks to reopen Jefferson Avenue store by end of July John Persons, president of Tops, said at a news conference Wednesday for the Taste of Buffalo that the store does not have a firm reopening date.

"I have to honestly say it did have an impact on me," Brown said at a news conference after he toured the store. "It looked different than it looked previously. That was helpful to me, and I’m hoping it will be helpful to other people."

Brown accompanied Tops President John Persons on Tuesday's tour to see the interior and exterior renovations.

Tops has offered to let employees come in on Fridays to look at the changes and to make recommendations about any other changes they would like made. The store is still on target to reopen before the end of July, Brown said.

"I’m pleased with how Tops has listened to their customers, listened to the community, listened to their employees," Brown said. "They really have integrated everything that they heard from the community into how they have redesigned the store."

Brown said the store is more open and will have more food offerings and varieties, including organic options. The renovations include new lighting, flooring and shelving. Every product that was in the store at the time of the shooting has been replaced. New safety features have been put into place as well.

"The security upgrades are substantial," Brown said. "If I was someone who was employed at the store, I’d feel a lot more comfortable with the security measures that Tops has installed."

Brown acknowledged that not everyone will feel comfortable returning to the store, but he said shoppers will be able to find alternative shopping options. Brown says the city is reaching out to other grocery stores and retailers for support.

"While we are concerned about making things as convenient for people as possible, we think that there will be options in the neighborhood, in 14208, that people will be able to access (if they) don’t want to go back to the Tops on Jefferson Avenue," Brown said.

