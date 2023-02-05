Buffalo officials will update their strategies in future winter storms like those that hit the region in November and December, including the use of electronic message boards and more warming shelters.

Mayor Byron W. Brown would also like the city and region to develop an alert system for employers aimed at helping keep nonessential workers off the roads in severe weather.

Brown said the city has completed its assessment of the city's response to the deadly December 2022 blizzard, and expects an independent review of the storm response by New York University to begin this month.

Among Brown's early takeaways is that a better system of communication with local employers could help save lives in future storms.

"In a storm that's deemed to be life-threatening, employers should not be demanding that employees come in, particularly nonessential employees. But if they are essential employees and they have to come in, then there needs to be a way for them to shelter in place once the conditions reach their apex," Brown said during a meeting Friday with reporters and editors from The Buffalo News.

"I think about the young nurse that died in her car. It's a very, very painful thing, but she should never have been allowed to leave work," he added, referring to 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, a certified nurse assistant who worked at a nursing home in East Aurora.

The Buffalo News has previously reported she left work at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, on the first day of the storm, but her car got stuck just six minutes from her Buffalo home, with a blizzard raging around her. She died in her car.

"In the past there has been a system within the city for essential workers to be able to get clearance in certain situations to drive when a driving ban is imposed. We have to re-look at that, and we have to, I think, look at expanding that, definitely countywide so that we have a system of communicating with employers in terms of what they should do in circumstances like that," Brown said.

The mayor also pointed to six portable electronic message boards that he had placed in strategic areas across the city to warn residents of Friday's extreme cold temperatures. He also noted that the city had increased the number of warming shelters open in the city from four during the December blizzard to 15 during Friday's subzero wind chill.

"I think going forward, that's a system that we're going to utilize," Brown said.

In addition to the toll the storms took on human lives, the mayor said they were financially costly. The tally for the November storm was over $4 million, while the city expended more than $10 million on the December blizzard, Brown said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"So the city has worked very closely with the county in getting our figures – our level of loss in – so that our community can qualify for up to 75% reimbursement," said the mayor, noting that he is hoping a natural disaster declaration sought by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand comes through because it would allow the community to be reimbursed for 100% of the costs.

According to the Brown administration's preliminary blizzard report, Buffalo spent up $2.9 million on snow removal-related contractor expenses, sustained $1.1 million in damages to city-owned and operated buildings and had $276,184 in damages and repair costs to city equipment. The mayor also reported about 320 trees had fallen or were damaged during the blizzard.

The city's preliminary storm assessment is separate from an independent report by New York University's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service that the school will be conducting to analyze the city's response to the deadly blizzard. Brown said NYU staff would soon be in Buffalo for its research.

Meanwhile, Brown also noted what he called the inequities between resources for plowing across Erie County. He noted that the city has the most road miles within its boundary of any municipality in Erie County.

"This is a third more than the next largest municipality, which is Amherst, and represents 15% of all road miles in Erie County," said Brown, noting that Erie County provides plowing resources on county-owned roads in every municipality in Erie County except the City of Buffalo and two small villages.

Erie County does not control any roads within the City of Buffalo, an issue that became contentious during the storm when Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz complained about the speed at which Buffalo was reopening streets.

Beyond Buffalo's narrow streets, limited off-street parking and dead-end streets, Brown said there are other complicating factors to plowing in the city. He noted that the county maintains roads in every town, village and city, except Buffalo and the villages of Sloan and Farnham. In addition, the mayor said, Erie County maintains and plows roads in the area's wealthiest suburbs.

"When you compare plowing and snow removal in the city to the suburbs, it's like an apple to Volkswagen comparison, essentially, no comparison whatsoever," Brown said.

Brown noted that the city worked with the county and New York State during the storm. At different points during the blizzard, he said, there were more than 600 pieces of plowing and snow removal equipment working within the city, which he said was vital because the worst impact of the storm was in the city.

The mayor said 20,000 National Grid customers in Buffalo lost power during the blizzard.

"Some are trying to look at it through a racial lens. You know, more people of color died. Well, the storm was more severe here than other places," he said. "You had 37 hours of constant blizzard conditions, almost zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, heavy snow. Other places didn't have that level of severity. That's got to be accounted for."

Brown noted heroic efforts made during the blizzard, but said plow drivers and the operators of emergency vehicles were at the mercy of especially harsh weather conditions that included relentlessly high winds, low visibility and snow.

"It is painful that 47 people died, but if not for what was done, those numbers would have gotten a lot higher," he said.