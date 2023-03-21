An artist, a survivor of the Tops shooting and the mother of a worker who was shot are among five new appointees to the May 14th Memorial Commission who will help determine what kind of permanent tribute will be made in honor of the lives lost in the massacre and the perseverance of the community in its aftermath.

The new commission members are: Julia Bottoms, one of the artists who created the portraits of the "Freedom Wall"; Fragrance Harris Stanfield, an assistant customer service manager at Tops who, along with her daughter, survived the mass shooting; Zeneta Everhart, director of diversity and inclusion for State Sen. Tim Kennedy, and whose son, Zaire Goodman, was shot in and survived the shooting; Steven A. Carmina, president of Carmina Woods Morris architectural and engineering firm; and Tiffany Gaines, curatorial and digital content associate at the Burchfield Penney Art Center.

There are a total of 11 members of the commission appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron W. Brown.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"We will never forget our ten neighbors in Buffalo who were senselessly taken from us in a horrific, racist act of terror, and we are committed to continuing to support East Buffalo as the community heals," Hochul said in a statement. "I'm thankful for the members of the May 14th Memorial Commission who have dedicated themselves to creating a permanent memorial that will honor the lives and legacies of those we lost, while further demonstrating the strength and resiliency of this community."

Brown said: "These additional members appointed to the May 14th Memorial Commission bring wide arrays of expertise that will be extremely valuable as we work toward a meaningful tribute."

The commissioners will focus on siting and acquiring land for the permanent memorial, and will work with the community and families on the plans, design concepts, selection of an architect, memorial maintenance and beautification of the surrounding area.

Ten people lost their lives in the May 14 massacre: Pearl Young, Ruth Whitfield, Margus D. Morrison, Andre Mackniel, Aaron Salter Jr., Geraldine Talley, Katherine Massey, Roberta A. Drury, Heyward Patterson and Celestine Chaney.