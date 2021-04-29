 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Marathon to be held in June
0 comments

Buffalo Marathon to be held in June

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Marathon (copy)

Men’s winner Joe Whalen crosses the finish line during the Buffalo Marathon, Sunday, May 26, 2019.

 Mark Mulville

The 2021 Buffalo Marathon will be held June 26 and 27, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday during an appearance in Buffalo.

"The marathon will go on," Cuomo said at the Belle Center.

The marathon was canceled last year due to the pandemic. It had been scheduled for last May.

Last year's event would have been the 20th anniversary edition of the race.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Maid of the Mist season opens

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News