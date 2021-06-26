Buffalo Marathon prepares for a hot return

"The other thing is just come out and cheer the runners on," he said. "They need it. And if you see a runner in distress, call 911."

And runners can help themselves by making sure they're hydrated before the race, and by drinking fluids along the course.

The weather forecast calls for a clear morning, with temperatures in the mid 70s at 6 a.m. at the start of the race and reaching the mid 80s by noon, said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It will be a warm one."

The course goes all through the city, but runners could get a bit of relief from lake breezes in the 11th mile, when the route flows through the Erie Basin Marina. City residents should be prepared for road closings that will last part of the day along the course.

The Buffalo Marathon wasn't held in 2020 due to the pandemic. Even this year, after postponing the race until late June, organizers were preparing for a race where runners would start in waves, instead of all at once. Then, Gov. Andrew Cuomo about a week and half ago announced a loosening of restrictions that will allow the race to start in typical fashion, with all runners assembling at the start line together.