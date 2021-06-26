Buffalo Marathon prepares for a hot return

The Buffalo Marathon returns on Sunday morning – and runners will feel the heat.
Temperatures are expected to climb through the 70s and hit the 80s by noon. Organizers say they are prepared.
"Our No. 1 goal is runner safety, spectator safety and athlete safety," said Greg Weber, the marathon's executive director and race director. "Everybody who starts the race, we want to see them home, and go home happy. We'll do everything in our power to protect them, whether it's cold, warm, perfect temperatures, it doesn't matter.
"The heat doesn't change anything," Weber said. "It changes the way we react, it doesn't change our posture toward the race."
The Buffalo Marathon is typically held on Memorial Day weekend. But in April, organizers switched to their June backup date, citing Covid-19 factors. The decision moved the race out of spring and into summer.
About 2,500 runners are expected to run Sunday in the full marathon (26.2 miles), half marathon (13.1 miles) and on relay teams. About 600 of the runners are signed up for the full marathon, following a route that will take them as far north as Hertel Avenue before winding toward the finish line on Franklin Street, in front of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.
Organizers had capped entries at a lower level this year, amid pandemic restrictions. And a number of entrants have deferred their entries to a future year, with some of them concerned about the late June heat.
Here are a few ways Weber said the Buffalo Marathon will help runners cope with the weather on Sunday:
• A 6 a.m. start time that will ideally get more runners farther along the course before temperatures soar.
• Thirteen water stations.
• Eighteen medical stations, staffed by nurses from Kaleida Health. The medical stations will include teams of at least two people capable of running a mile, who can dash out to aid someone in distress.
"They can run if they hear somebody's gone down on the course," Weber said. "They will get there faster than anybody else. They have 'go' bags to take care of the people. I would put our medical coverage in this race up against any race in the country."
• Additional ice and water on the course.
Support Local Journalism
• Bicyclists monitoring the route for runners in distress away from aid stations.
• A finish line tent staffed by 20 emergency room doctors provided by the University at Buffalo.
Weber said the marathon developed a heat plan in 2016 when temperatures for the race were unseasonably high and is drawing on that experience.
People who live along the route can help by putting out sprinklers for runners to cool themselves, Weber said.
"The other thing is just come out and cheer the runners on," he said. "They need it. And if you see a runner in distress, call 911."
And runners can help themselves by making sure they're hydrated before the race, and by drinking fluids along the course.
The weather forecast calls for a clear morning, with temperatures in the mid 70s at 6 a.m. at the start of the race and reaching the mid 80s by noon, said Liz Jurkowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "It will be a warm one."
The course goes all through the city, but runners could get a bit of relief from lake breezes in the 11th mile, when the route flows through the Erie Basin Marina. City residents should be prepared for road closings that will last part of the day along the course.
The Buffalo Marathon wasn't held in 2020 due to the pandemic. Even this year, after postponing the race until late June, organizers were preparing for a race where runners would start in waves, instead of all at once. Then, Gov. Andrew Cuomo about a week and half ago announced a loosening of restrictions that will allow the race to start in typical fashion, with all runners assembling at the start line together.
Weber said he believes the Buffalo Marathon will be the largest road race with a mass start in New York state since the pandemic began disrupting events last year.
This year's race weekend is drawing only a "smattering" of runners from other states, compared to previous years, Weber said. And international border restrictions will prevent runners and volunteers from Canada from coming over, he said.
Marathon organizers on Saturday held a series of shorter events, including a 5K with hundreds of finishers. There were familiar sights and sounds: music blasting at the finish line, and an announcer shouting names of runners over the sound system as they completed the race.
At the marathon, there won't be a postrace party, with the convention center closed, and there isn't any prize money for the top finishers.
But the race is raising money for charity. And Weber is looking forward to watching runners once again cross the finish line, particularly those who arrive between 11:30 a.m. and noon, long after the leaders but with joy in their eyes at accomplishing a significant goal.
"We always want to give them a big-time event," Weber said.
Matt Glynn