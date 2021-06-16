Buffalo Marathon first large race in state to return to normal conditions

The 20th edition of the Buffalo Marathon will be the first large road race in New York to return under normal conditions, organizers said.

"We are thrilled to announce we will be returning to a normal race," race officials said in a statement Wednesday.

The June 27 race will be held with a single start and with spectators. The race was to be held with groups of runners in staggered starts while spectators were not going to be able to be at the start or finish lines.

The reversion to normal conditions followed Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Tuesday announcement that many of the state's Covid-19 restrictions were being lifted due to 70% of the state adult population being vaccinated.

Organizers said the race, which usually has a field of more than 8,000, will be about 3,000 this year.

The marathon, which was scheduled for its 20th anniversary last year, was one of the first large races in the country to cancel. The race, set for its traditional May date, was canceled on March 23. This year's marathon was postponed from May to June due to surging cases earlier this year.