 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Marathon first large race in state to return to normal conditions
0 comments

Buffalo Marathon first large race in state to return to normal conditions

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Marathon (copy)

Women’s winner Ellie Pell crosses the finish line during the Buffalo Marathon, Sunday, May 26, 2019. 

 Mark Mulville

The 20th edition of the Buffalo Marathon will be the first large road race in New York to return under normal conditions, organizers said.

"We are thrilled to announce we will be returning to a normal race," race officials said in a statement Wednesday. 

The June 27 race will be held with a single start and with spectators. The race was to be held with groups of runners in staggered starts while spectators were not going to be able to be at the start or finish lines.  

The reversion to normal conditions followed Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Tuesday announcement that many of the state's Covid-19 restrictions were being lifted due to 70% of the state adult population being vaccinated. 

Organizers said the race, which usually has a field of more than 8,000, will be about 3,000 this year. 

21 ultra-marathon runners have died after extreme weather conditions hit a 100-kilometer (62-mile) mountain race in northwest China. The Huanghe Shilin Mountain Marathon began in sunny conditions but soon freezing rain, hail stones and gale winds lashed runners.

The marathon, which was scheduled for its 20th anniversary last year, was one of the first large races in the country to cancel. The race, set for its traditional May date, was canceled on March 23. This year's marathon was postponed from May to June due to surging cases earlier this year. 

The marathon had announced in April that it would have a staggered start including cohorts of 200 due to the state's gathering restrictions, with groups going off 50 at a time and runners 6 feet apart. Competitors were to have to wear masks before and after the race.  

Race officials said the marathon has raised $191,977 for Kaleida Health and are hopeful of surpassing $200,00 by race day. Donations can be made at buffalomarathon.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man with 39 wives, 94 children, dies in India

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News