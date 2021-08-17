Buffalo man's testimony 18 years ago paved way for nearly 11,000 Child Victims Act lawsuits

• 4% of the cases named Erie or Niagara counties as defendants, with most of them involving accused abusers in the foster care system.

• In 2% of the cases, relatives of the plaintiff were the accused abusers.

• In 2% of the cases, the accused abusers were affiliated with non-Catholic churches or other religious organizations.

• The final 6% of the cases involved accused abusers that did not fall into those categories, including neighbors, family friends, medical personnel, youth sports coaches, representatives of youth clubs and other organizations.

Lawsuit alleges sex assault ring at Buffalo group home for foster children A Buffalo man, identified only as John Doe in the lawsuit, alleged that Child & Family Services was negligent in not preventing him from being abused by at least six employees, on 50 to 70 occasions, from 1978 to 1980 at Conners Children’s Center.

Why NY has so many cases

Prior to New York’s revival window, California and Delaware had the largest number of lawsuits in states that suspended the civil statutes of limitations in child sex abuse cases, with about 1,100 in each state, according to Child USA, a national child protection organization.

A 15-year run up to passage of the Child Victims Act was one of the reasons so many more lawsuits were filed in New York, as compared to other states, said attorney James Marsh, whose firm represents more than 500 clients with CVA cases across the state.