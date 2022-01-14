 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man with gang ties charged with firearms possession
A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to gang-affiliated drug trafficking in 2013 was charged Friday with violating the terms of his release after law enforcement found him in possession of three illegal hand guns.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo said Nikita Burt, 30, was arraigned in federal court on a criminal complaint charging him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a potential 10-year prison sentence.

According to federal prosecutors, Buffalo police and agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant for a home on Mortimer Street that Burt was known to frequent. Inside, they found three guns with the serial numbers defaced.

In 2013, Burt was one of five men convicted of selling kilo-sized quantities of crack cocaine as a member of the "Camp Street Boys" street gang. 

Burt is being held pending a detention hearing in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Five gang members plead to federal drug charges

  • Updated

Five members of an East Side gang pleaded guilty to drug charges, U.S. Attorney William J. Hochul Jr. announced Tuesday. Tramell McGee, 30; Kevin Battles, 46; Jerome Brown, 40; Terrell Moore, 33; and Nikita Burt, 29, all of Buffalo, pleaded guilty of cocaine trafficking, stemming from their arrest on Jan. 11, Hochul said. The five are members of the

