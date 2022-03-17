Buffalo man sentenced to 15 years in prison on child sex abuse charges

A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges received a determinate sentence of 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of post-release supervision on Thursday by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 35-year-old Frankie M. Hancock admitted to attempting to engage in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child under the age of 11 between March 1, 2017 and Feb. 1, 2019. During the same time period, Hancock admitted that he engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a second victim who was also younger than 11 years old.

Hancock pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted course of sexual conduct against a child and one count of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, both felonies, on Feb. 10.

A no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of each victim and will remain in effect until 2044.

