Buffalo man sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting backseat passenger

A Buffalo man who admitted shooting his backseat passenger while driving on Route 33 was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision, the Erie County District Attorney's Office reported.

Prosecutors say Timothy D. Eatmon Jr., 31, was driving inbound on the expressway at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2020, when he shot a backseat passenger several times with a weapon he didn't legally own. When the victim attempted to grab the gun, the defendant slowed the vehicle and the victim was able to escape.

A good Samaritan who saw him injured on the side of the highway took the victim to Erie County Medical Center, where he was hospitalized for several days, according to the DA's office.

Eatmon pleaded guilty in June before County Court Judge Susan Eagan to felony counts of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault and had faced up to 25 years in prison.

