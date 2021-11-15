 Skip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl
Buffalo man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to trafficking fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Billy D. Henderson, 42, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 100 grams or more of butyryl fentanyl and furanyl fentanyl. On April 3, 2019, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at 50 Newton St. in Buffalo's Broadway Fillmore neighborhood, where the defendant lived with his girlfriend and co-defendant Denise Porter. During the search, Henderson and Porter threw controlled substances out through the windows of the house. Subsequently, law enforcement recovered quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin; two digital scales with narcotics residue; a drug press; approximately $7,000 in cash; ammunition; and packaging materials for narcotics distribution.

Porter was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

Henderson faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

