Buffalo man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl

Prosecutors said Billy D. Henderson, 42, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, 100 grams or more of butyryl fentanyl and furanyl fentanyl. On April 3, 2019, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at 50 Newton St. in Buffalo's Broadway Fillmore neighborhood, where the defendant lived with his girlfriend and co-defendant Denise Porter. During the search, Henderson and Porter threw controlled substances out through the windows of the house. Subsequently, law enforcement recovered quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin; two digital scales with narcotics residue; a drug press; approximately $7,000 in cash; ammunition; and packaging materials for narcotics distribution.