Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Seneca-Babcock shooting

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter Friday following a fatal shooting inside his apartment in June.

Franklin Andrews, 23, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for the June 18 incident. Police were called to an apartment on Hobart Street in the city's Seneca-Babcock neighborhood around 11:15 a.m. for a report of gunfire and found 22-year-old Tyler Wasinger had been shot. He died at the scene.

At the time police said the two men were acquainted, but no motive was offered for the incident.

Andrews also pleaded guilty Friday to criminal possession of a firearm. Andrews did not have a permit for the gun that was used in the shooting.

Andrews is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 24.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.