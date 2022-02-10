Buffalo man pleads guilty to hit-and-run that led to serious physical injury

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, resulting in serious physical injury, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that Haitham Kassem, 24, on Oct. 20, 2020, was driving an SUV that was headed south on Seneca Street near Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo when he struck a pedestrian who was on the shoulder of the road after crossing the street near Princeton Place. Kassem stopped, but then drove away without reporting the incident to police.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old man from Buffalo, was taken to the hospital with serious physical injuries, including a fractured femur and pelvis. The victim continues to recover from his injuries after undergoing numerous surgeries, prosecutors said.

Kassem faces a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced on May 4. He remains released on his own recognizance.

