Rayshawn Miller, 40, of Buffalo, has pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Miller, who admitted to possession of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life when he returns July 11 for sentencing.

Prosecutors said U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents executed a search warrant July 20, 2021, at Miller's home on Broadway and seized 167 grams of mixed fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, 21 grams of crack cocaine, 124 grams of cocaine, two pistols, ammunition and $15,380 in cash.