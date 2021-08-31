Buffalo man pleads guilty to cocaine possession

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in May.

Jaelyn Castro, 23, was stopped by Buffalo police May 8 after parking illegally at Hampshire Street and Plymouth Avenue. During the ensuing investigation, officers found two large bags of cocaine in the vehicle.

Castro pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine in U.S. District Court. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo on Feb. 17.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.