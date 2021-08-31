 Skip to main content
Buffalo man pleads guilty to cocaine possession
A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop in May.

Jaelyn Castro, 23, was stopped by Buffalo police May 8 after parking illegally at Hampshire Street and Plymouth Avenue. During the ensuing investigation, officers found two large bags of cocaine in the vehicle.

Castro pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine in U.S. District Court. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine. 

He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo on Feb. 17. 

