Buffalo man in stable condition at ECMC after being struck by gunfire

A 24-year-old Buffalo man was listed in stable condition Monday after he was struck multiple times by gunfire while he was in a vehicle near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

In an email , spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said police responded to the shooting at about 2:10 p.m.

The man was transported by civilian vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, DeGeorge said.

Police are investigating the shooting, he added.

Police were asking anyone with information to call or text the Buffalo Police Department confidential TIPCALL at 847-2255.

