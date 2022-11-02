Buffalo man in critical condition after shooting early Wednesday

A 27-year-old Buffalo man is listed in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center after a shooting early Wednesday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man was struck by gunfire just before 12:30 a.m. while sitting in a vehicle in the 900 block of Northland Avenue, in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
