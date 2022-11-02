 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo man in critical condition after shooting early Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A 27-year-old Buffalo man is listed in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center after a shooting early Wednesday, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man was struck by gunfire just before 12:30 a.m. while sitting in a vehicle in the 900 block of Northland Avenue, in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A North Korean missile lands close to the South Korea sea border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News