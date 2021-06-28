 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo man in critical condition after Girard Place shooting
0 comments

Buffalo man in critical condition after Girard Place shooting

Support this work for $1 a month

A 33-year-old Buffalo man was struck multiple times by gunfire just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the first block of Girard Place near Martin Luther King Jr. Park, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing.

Police were asking anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ready, steady, mow! Petrolheads enjoy lawnmower racing once again in the U.K.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News