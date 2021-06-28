Buffalo man in critical condition after Girard Place shooting

A 33-year-old Buffalo man was struck multiple times by gunfire just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the first block of Girard Place near Martin Luther King Jr. Park, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing.

Police were asking anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

