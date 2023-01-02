 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo man hit multiple times in New Year's Day shooting

A 25-year-old city man was injured early Sunday after he was struck by gunfire in East Buffalo, police reported. 

Officers responded to 1400 block of Broadway about 3 a.m. and discovered the man was hit multiple times. 

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, detectives said.

He was listed in stable condition, city police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said Monday evening. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential police tip line at 716-847-2255. 

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

