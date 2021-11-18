 Skip to main content
Buffalo man has been missing since Tuesday, police say
missing person

Troy Lefebvre

Buffalo police are seeking the public's assistance locating a man who's been missing since Tuesday.

Troy Lefebvre, 33, was last seen at a downtown bus station wearing an orange shirt, black jeans, a black leather jacket and Timberland boots.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call or text the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

