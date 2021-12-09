Buffalo man gets prison for slashing man outside downtown nightclub

A Buffalo man who slashed another man across the face on New Year's Day outside of a downtown Buffalo nightclub was sentenced Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to seven years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the assailant, Carlos J. Rosa, 24, was not known by the victim, who suffered a large cut to the side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for the injury.

Rosa pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault on Oct. 12, one week before his jury trial was scheduled to begin. At the time of the plea, Case had issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim.

