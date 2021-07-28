Buffalo man gets 21 years in gun-running case

On May 18, 2018, Buffalo police and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents conducted two raids on Parkridge Avenue in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, where authorities seized 14 firearms. During the search, agents recovered a .40-caliber pistol and a 9-mm pistol in the upper apartment, as well as several firearms in the lower apartment. Two of those guns were traced back to an Ashtabula, Ohio, ring, court records show. Thompson had two previous felony convictions, including one for first-degree attempted assault, and was prohibited from possessing a gun.

At the time of Thompson's arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said: "To get one gun off the street is a good day, but to get 14 guns off the street, that's a great day."

Also convicted at trial with Thompson was Deonte Cooper of Ashtabula. Cooper was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who handled the case, said that during the course of the conspiracy, Cooper, who also sold heroin, recruited addicts with no criminal record to make straw purchases of more than 100 firearms. The purchases were made at gun shows and gun stores in Ohio. The firearms were then transported to Buffalo, where they were sold to local drug dealers, including Thompson, according to prosecutors.