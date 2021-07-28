Buffalo man gets 21 years in gun-running case

A local man who was part of an Ohio-to-Buffalo gun trafficking ring has been sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Titus Thompson Jr., 38, of Buffalo, was convicted by a federal jury on March 13, 2020, in a conspiracy that brought more than 100 illegal guns from Ohio onto the streets of Buffalo, prosecutors said. Thompson was convicted of unlawful dealing in firearms, being a felon in possession of firearms and maintaining a drug involved premises.
"During my tenure as U.S. attorney, this office, together with our partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement, has worked tirelessly to keep our community safe by consistently and aggressively targeting not only those who use guns to commit crimes but also those who flood our streets with these illegal guns," U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy said in a statement after Thompson's sentencing Wednesday.
"Not only did this defendant illegally obtain guns, but he also served as an accomplice to all of those who used the illegal guns he provided to commit crimes. As such, he deserves every second of the lengthy sentence imposed by Chief Judge Wolford," Kennedy added.
On May 18, 2018, Buffalo police and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents conducted two raids on Parkridge Avenue in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood, where authorities seized 14 firearms. During the search, agents recovered a .40-caliber pistol and a 9-mm pistol in the upper apartment, as well as several firearms in the lower apartment. Two of those guns were traced back to an Ashtabula, Ohio, ring, court records show. Thompson had two previous felony convictions, including one for first-degree attempted assault, and was prohibited from possessing a gun.
At the time of Thompson's arrest, Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said: "To get one gun off the street is a good day, but to get 14 guns off the street, that's a great day."
Also convicted at trial with Thompson was Deonte Cooper of Ashtabula. Cooper was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who handled the case, said that during the course of the conspiracy, Cooper, who also sold heroin, recruited addicts with no criminal record to make straw purchases of more than 100 firearms. The purchases were made at gun shows and gun stores in Ohio. The firearms were then transported to Buffalo, where they were sold to local drug dealers, including Thompson, according to prosecutors.
Often such gun purchases eventually become "crime guns," which are those used in the course of a crime or found during an investigation of a crime.
Each one is turned over to ATF agents to determine their origins.
Investigators can quickly determine where the gun was purchased, if it was ever reported stolen and whether it has been used in a previous crime.
When buying a gun from a federally licensed gun dealer, the buyer must pass a background check and also sign the ATF Form 4473. One of the questions on the forms asks: “Are you the actual transferee/buyer of the firearm(s) listed on this form?”
Also known as lie-to-buys, such straw purchases are a federal crime.