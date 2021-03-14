 Skip to main content
Buffalo man fatally stabbed in his Box Avenue residence
A 22-year-old Buffalo man was fatally stabbed Saturday night.

Buffalo police said the man, who was not identified, was stabbed inside his residence in the 300 block of Box Avenue in the Martin Luther King Jr. Park area. Police responded to the call about 10:45 p.m.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was later declared dead. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.

Matt Glynn

