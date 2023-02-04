A 27-year-old Buffalo man died in an early morning crash on Main Street in Snyder, Amherst police said.

The crash took place at about 3:35 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Main, near Harlem Road.

Police said a 2005 Subaru was westbound when it left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The driver was seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

Investigators are seeking witnesses and any video from the scene and are asking anyone who may have security or dash-cam footage of the area to contact police at 716-689-1311.

Snyder Fire Department and Twin City Ambulance responded to the scene.