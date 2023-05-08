The leader of a sex trafficking and drug operation in Buffalo faces a maximum of life in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Lairon Graham, 65, will return for sentencing Sept. 11 before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. The charges – conspiracy to possess and distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and sex trafficking by force or coercion – carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors said that Graham, also known as Shah and Uncle Shah, provided drugs to four women addicted to crack cocaine and heroin between 2013 and August 2021 and forced them into prostitution. According to prosecutors, Graham also subjected them to threats and physical abuse, beating one of them almost daily.

In addition, prosecutors said, Graham organized a group of drug dealers and oversaw sales of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl from a house on Swinburn Street in Buffalo between June 2020 and Spring 2021, then moved operations to a Liddell Street residence.

Graham also sold drugs from his own residence on Davey Street. When investigators raided it on Aug. 25, 2021, they seized 43 grams of fentanyl, 37 grams of crack cocaine and $2,500 cash.