A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree intimidating a witness.

Prosecutors said that Jamin Haygood, 21, of Buffalo, fatally shot a woman in the head with an illegal handgun while they were inside an apartment in the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo on May 27. The victim, Jacquette Holley, died at the scene.

Haygood also is accused of intimidating a witness to the shooting by attempting to prevent the person from divulging information to police, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

A return court date was not scheduled for Haygood, who was held without bail.

Haygood faces a maximum 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted on the highest charge against him.