Buffalo man charged with illegal possession of a firearm
An alleged member of the Fruit Belt Posse street gang has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, while conducting surveillance on Sydney Johnson, 28, of Buffalo, on Feb. 26, reported that they saw him operating a rental vehicle while his driver's license was suspended. Police initiated a traffic stop and Johnson allegedly attempted to elude them.

A chase ensued, and prosecutors said dash-cam footage from the patrol vehicle captured Johnson throwing a firearm from the vehicle.

Officers retrieved the loaded firearm from the side of the road. Johnson continued to flee and was later observed exiting the vehicle on foot and running. Officers took Johnson into custody after a foot chase.

In October 2020, Johnson was convicted of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon in New York State Court and as a result is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

