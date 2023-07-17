A Buffalo man has been charged with assaulting a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer during a drug investigation earlier this month, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Officers with the federal agency intercepted a parcel July 6 containing about 463 grams of cocaine mailed from the U.S. Virgin Islands to a residence on Koons Avenue in Buffalo, bearing a fictitious sender and receiver.

Investigators conducted a controlled delivery of the parcel five days later, replacing the cocaine with “sham” cocaine, federal prosecutors said.

A federal warrant was executed after the parcel was accepted and taken inside the residence, at which time Jenay Cepeda-Nieves refused to follow commands, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Louis A. Testani, who is handling the case.

Cepeda-Nieves, 22, tried to fight with investigators and leave the residence when he was taken into custody and bit a Customs and Border Protection Taskforce officer on the leg, causing pain and bruising, Testani said.

Cepeda-Nieves was charged with assault as the investigation continues with help from the Homeland Security Investigations Buffalo Border Enforcement Security Taskforce and U.S. Postal Inspection Service Boston Division.