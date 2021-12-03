Buffalo man charged in fatal drunken driving crash

A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan in connection with a crash that killed a Pennsylvania man Wednesday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Justice C. Coniglio, 31, was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired.

Prosecutors said Coniglio was driving east on Clinton Street when he rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Clinton and Babcock streets in Buffalo, causing the victim’s vehicle to rear-end a second vehicle that was also stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle that was initially hit, James Boyd, 47, died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Coniglio also suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was arraigned and remains hospitalized.

Coniglio is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.

