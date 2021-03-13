Buffalo man charged in attack on Capitol officer, says he buried cop's badge in backyard

Eventually, Sibick said he had planned to turn the items over to the FBI the day after he returned to Buffalo, but was afraid of being arrested. Instead, he said, he threw them in a dumpster in the back alleyway of the Lenox Hotel at 140 North St., according to the filing.

But after an agent told Sibick that cameras at the hotel would be checked to confirm his claim, he confessed that he had buried the badge in his backyard. Sibick purchased a metal detector, dug up the muddy badge and gave it in a plastic bag to federal agents, papers said.

Sibick has also been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He is accused of unlawfully entering the Capitol building with the intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of government – the vote to certify President Biden's election win.

A federal magistrate judge in New York ordered Sibick released but, on Friday, the government filed an emergency appeal asking a D.C. judge to order him back into government custody, CNN reported.

Michael Fanone is a plainclothes narcotics officer but suited up to help other officers when the violence began on Jan. 6.