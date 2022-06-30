Buffalo man attacked by grizzly bear during Wyoming backpacking trip

A 68-year-old Buffalo man was attacked by a grizzly bear Monday while hiking in Wyoming, according to a post on the Park County, Wyo., Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

The man was on a multi-day backpacking trip, WGRZ-TV reported, and noted that he had bear spray with him, but was surprised by the bear and did not have time to use it.

According to an article by Cody Enterprise quoting a press release by Wyoming Game and Fish, the severely mauled man "is an experienced ... recreationist, (who) was hiking at high elevation when he encountered the bear at close range.

The man was transported by helicopter to Billings, Mont., for treatment, the article said.

The incident is under investigation by Wyoming Game and Fish.

