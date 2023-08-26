About two weeks after a face-slashing was reported during a haircut on Buffalo's West Side, police have made an arrest.

Juan Bonet Gonzalez, 39, of Buffalo, was arrested Thursday on a second-degree assault charge for reportedly cutting a person who was receiving a haircut on Aug. 11 on the 500 block of Niagara Street, Buffalo police said in a press release Saturday.

The victim, who was not identified, claimed that during the haircut, a "known suspect" cut the victim with a razor and then struck the victim with clippers, producing multiple lacerations and requiring treatment at Buffalo Genera Hospital, police said.