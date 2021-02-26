 Skip to main content
Buffalo man arrested on drug and weapons charges
A Buffalo man was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking activities, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 19-year-old Javonta Hill faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of life in prison if he is convicted on the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan E. Leydecker, who is handling the case, said that, on Monday, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Buffalo Police Department, executed a search warrant at Hill’s Dakota Street residence.

During the search, 23 bags of suspected marijuana, a gram of suspected cocaine, about $12,860 in cash and a loaded 9mm pistol were allegedly recovered.

Hill made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was released on conditions.

